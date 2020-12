Elhaladt a Vénusz mellett a Solar Orbiter űrszonda

We're making our close approach of #Venus in our first #VenusFlyby! A planned series of gravity assists will bring #SolarOrbiter closer to the Sun and tilt its orbit in order to observe our star from different perspectives. https://t.co/Br48JIWAQE pic.twitter.com/AmhOgiKfkJ

— ESA's Solar Orbiter (@ESASolarOrbiter) December 27, 2020