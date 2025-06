Ledobták az átigazolási bombát: két új magyar csapattársat is kaphat hamarosan Szoboszlai Dominik Liverpoolban

🚨🇭🇺 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool set to agree deal to sign 20 year old goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia.

Record sale for the Hungarian club as Pecsi said yes to Liverpool project, final details club to club and all done on player side.

Here we go, soon. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/r68VsqqRPQ

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2025