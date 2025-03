Több mint fél milliárd forintnyi összeget nyert egy magyar játékos koreai pókerversenyen

🇭🇺 Gergo Nagy has conquered Event #15 $50K PLO at 🔱 Triton Poker Series SHRS Jeju 2025, securing his first Triton title and a massive $1,360,000 payday.

A true PLO specialist, Nagy always joins the biggest four-card battles at Triton, and this time, he claimed the ultimate… pic.twitter.com/469t0KjUN6

— Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) March 11, 2025