Olyan rossz minőségűek a párizsi olimpia és paralimpia érmei, hogy 220-at máris kicseréltetnének közülük

Cheapo Paris Olympic medals already deteriorating.

US skateboarder Nyjah Huston criticised the quality of his Olympic bronze medal after it started deteriorating just a week after winning it. pic.twitter.com/awyeGeV7XC

— 𝓐𝓵𝓫𝓮𝓻𝓽 𝓢𝓪𝓶 (@AlbertSam786069) August 15, 2024