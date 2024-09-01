Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO
#paralimpia #Óbudai korrupciós botrány #kánikula #illegális migráció #Ukrán válság

Aktuális

Szoboszlaiék simán nyertek a Manchester United ellen idegenben

Szoboszlaiék simán nyertek a Manchester United ellen idegenben

lead_image
Forrás: MTI
2024.09.01. 19:30

Főoldal / Sport

A Szoboszlai Dominikkal felálló Liverpool nagyon simán, 3–0-ra nyert a Manchester United otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság harmadik fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.

A magyar válogatott csapatkapitánya végig a pályán volt és a vendégek utolsó góljánál ő szolgálta ki Mohamed Szalah-t.

A Liverpool három mérkőzést követően százszázalékos mérleggel, kapott gól nélkül áll,

története során eddig kétszer volt képes erre a Premier League-ben.

Arne Slot, a Liverpool új trénere 1975 óta az első olyan vezetőedzője a klubnak, aki győzelemmel kezdett az ősi rivális ellen, idegenben ráadásul ez a bravúr csupán egy szakembernek, George Kaynek sikerült 1936-ban.

Premier League, 3. forduló:

Manchester United–Liverpool FC 0-3 (0-2)

Newcastle United–Tottenham Hotspur 1–1 (1–0)

Chelsea–Crystal Palace 2–1 (1-0)

szombaton játszották:

West Ham United–Manchester City 1–3 (1-2)

Everton–Bournemouth 2–3 (0-0)

Brentford–Southampton 3–1 (1-0)

Ipswich Town–Fulham 1–1 (1-1)

Leicester City–Aston Villa 1–2 (0-1)

Nottingham Forest–Wolverhampton Wanderers 1–1 (1-1)

Arsenal–Brighton 1–1 (1-0)

Az állás:

1. Manchester City 3 9-2 9 pont

2. Liverpool 3 7-0 9

3. Brighton 3 6-2 7

4. Arsenal 3 5-1 7

5. Newcastle United 3 4-2 7

6. Brentford 3 5-4 6

7. Aston Villa 3 4-4 6

8. Bournemouth 3 5-4 5

9. Nottingham Forest 3 3-2 5

10. Tottenham Hotspur 3 6-3 4

11. Chelsea 3 7-5 4

12. Fulham 3 3-3 4

13. West Ham United 3 4-5 3

14. Manchester Unitedtd 3 2-5 3

15. Leicester City 3 3-5 1

16. Crystal Palace 3 2-5 1

17. Ipswich Town 3 2-7 1

18. Wolverhamton Wanderers 3 3-9 1

19. Southampton 3 1-5 0

20. Everton 3 2-10 0

külföldi foci Szoboszlai Dominik LiverpoolManchester UnitedPremier League

Ajánljuk még

 