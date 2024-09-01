Szoboszlaiék simán nyertek a Manchester United ellen idegenben

A magyar válogatott csapatkapitánya végig a pályán volt és a vendégek utolsó góljánál ő szolgálta ki Mohamed Szalah-t.
A Liverpool három mérkőzést követően százszázalékos mérleggel, kapott gól nélkül áll,
története során eddig kétszer volt képes erre a Premier League-ben.
GET IN ✊ pic.twitter.com/qGOv8SQ7sM
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2024
Arne Slot, a Liverpool új trénere 1975 óta az első olyan vezetőedzője a klubnak, aki győzelemmel kezdett az ősi rivális ellen, idegenben ráadásul ez a bravúr csupán egy szakembernek, George Kaynek sikerült 1936-ban.
Premier League, 3. forduló:
Manchester United–Liverpool FC 0-3 (0-2)
Newcastle United–Tottenham Hotspur 1–1 (1–0)
Chelsea–Crystal Palace 2–1 (1-0)
szombaton játszották:
West Ham United–Manchester City 1–3 (1-2)
Everton–Bournemouth 2–3 (0-0)
Brentford–Southampton 3–1 (1-0)
Ipswich Town–Fulham 1–1 (1-1)
Leicester City–Aston Villa 1–2 (0-1)
Nottingham Forest–Wolverhampton Wanderers 1–1 (1-1)
Arsenal–Brighton 1–1 (1-0)
Az állás:
1. Manchester City 3 9-2 9 pont
2. Liverpool 3 7-0 9
3. Brighton 3 6-2 7
4. Arsenal 3 5-1 7
5. Newcastle United 3 4-2 7
6. Brentford 3 5-4 6
7. Aston Villa 3 4-4 6
8. Bournemouth 3 5-4 5
9. Nottingham Forest 3 3-2 5
10. Tottenham Hotspur 3 6-3 4
11. Chelsea 3 7-5 4
12. Fulham 3 3-3 4
13. West Ham United 3 4-5 3
14. Manchester Unitedtd 3 2-5 3
15. Leicester City 3 3-5 1
16. Crystal Palace 3 2-5 1
17. Ipswich Town 3 2-7 1
18. Wolverhamton Wanderers 3 3-9 1
19. Southampton 3 1-5 0
20. Everton 3 2-10 0