Glasgow-ból Münchenbe gyalogolt egy skót futballszurkoló

🎥 WATCH: The moment Craig Ferguson finished his 42 day walk from Hampden to Munich for men’s mental health 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/pWUP5wn7I6

— Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (@ClydeSSB) June 13, 2024