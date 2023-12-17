Szoboszlaiék döntetlent játszottak a Manchester United ellen a rangadón

A magyar válogatott csapatkapitánya kezdőként lépett pályára az Anfielden, Jürgen Klopp vezetőedző a 62. percben cserélte le.
A Liverpool hazai környezetben első alkalommal vesztett pontokat a Premier League mostani kiírásában.
Premier League, 17. forduló:
- Arsenal-Brighton 2-0 (0-0)
- Brentford-Aston Villa 1-2 (1-0)
- West Ham United-Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 (2-0)
- Liverpool-Manchester United 0-0
szombaton játszották:
- Bournemouth-Luton Town – félbeszakadt
- Chelsea-Sheffield United 2-0 (0-0)
- Manchester City-Crystal Palace 2-2 (1-0)
- Newcastle United-Fulham 3-0 (0-0)
- Burnley-Everton 0-2 (0-2)
pénteken játszották:
- Nottingham Forest-Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 (0-1)
Az állás:
1. Arsenal 17 35-15 39 pont
2. Liverpool FC 17 36-15 38
3. Aston Villa 17 37-21 38
4. Manchester City 17 40-20 34
5. Tottenham Hotspur 17 35-23 33
6. Newcastle United 17 36-21 29
7. Manchester United 17 18-21 28
8. West Ham United 17 29-30 27
9. Brighton 17 33-30 26
10. Chelsea 17 28-26 22
11. Fulham 17 26-29 21
12. Brentford 17 24-24 19
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 21-29 19
14. Bournemouth 16 21-30 19
15. Crystal Palace 17 17-25 17
16. Everton 17 22-20 16
17. Nottingham Forest 17 17-30 14
18. Luton 16 17-32 9
19. Burnley 17 16-36 8
20. Sheffield United 17 12-43 8
Kiemelt kép: Szoboszlai Dominik (k) és Mohamed Szalah (b), a Liverpool, illetve Alejandro Garnacho, a Manchester United játékosa az angol első osztályú labdarúgó-bajnokság Liverpool-Manchester United mérkőzésén a liverpooli Anfield Road-i Stadionban 2023. december 17-én. (Fotó: MTI/AP/Jon Super)