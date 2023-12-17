Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO
#nemzeti konzultáció #Jónak lenni jó! 2023 #Palesztin-izraeli konfliktus #USA–Kína-konfliktus #Szerb választás 2023

Aktuális

Jónak lenni jó! – Licitálás: 061 759 50 50

Szoboszlaiék döntetlent játszottak a Manchester United ellen a rangadón

Forrás: MTI
2023.12.17. 19:52

Főoldal / Sport

Szoboszlai Dominik csapata, a Liverpool hazai pályán gól nélküli döntetlent játszott ősi riválisával, a Manchester Uniteddel az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának vasárnapi rangadóján.

A magyar válogatott csapatkapitánya kezdőként lépett pályára az Anfielden, Jürgen Klopp vezetőedző a 62. percben cserélte le.

A Liverpool hazai környezetben első alkalommal vesztett pontokat a Premier League mostani kiírásában.

Premier League, 17. forduló:

  • Arsenal-Brighton 2-0 (0-0)
  • Brentford-Aston Villa 1-2 (1-0)
  • West Ham United-Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 (2-0)
  • Liverpool-Manchester United 0-0

szombaton játszották:

  • Bournemouth-Luton Town – félbeszakadt
  • Chelsea-Sheffield United 2-0 (0-0)
  • Manchester City-Crystal Palace 2-2 (1-0)
  • Newcastle United-Fulham 3-0 (0-0)
  • Burnley-Everton 0-2 (0-2)

pénteken játszották:

  • Nottingham Forest-Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 (0-1)

Az állás:

1. Arsenal 17 35-15 39 pont

2. Liverpool FC 17 36-15 38

3. Aston Villa 17 37-21 38

4. Manchester City 17 40-20 34

5. Tottenham Hotspur 17 35-23 33

6. Newcastle United 17 36-21 29

7. Manchester United 17 18-21 28

8. West Ham United 17 29-30 27

9. Brighton 17 33-30 26

10. Chelsea 17 28-26 22

11. Fulham 17 26-29 21

12. Brentford 17 24-24 19

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 21-29 19

14. Bournemouth 16 21-30 19

15. Crystal Palace 17 17-25 17

16. Everton 17 22-20 16

17. Nottingham Forest 17 17-30 14

18. Luton 16 17-32 9

19. Burnley 17 16-36 8

20. Sheffield United 17 12-43 8

Kiemelt kép: Szoboszlai Dominik (k) és Mohamed Szalah (b), a Liverpool, illetve Alejandro Garnacho, a Manchester United játékosa az angol első osztályú labdarúgó-bajnokság Liverpool-Manchester United mérkőzésén a liverpooli Anfield Road-i Stadionban 2023. december 17-én. (Fotó: MTI/AP/Jon Super)

Ajánljuk még

 