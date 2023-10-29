Mutatjuk, melyik csapat nyerte a manchesteri rangadót

Erling Haaland duplájának, valamint a norvég csatár Phil Fodennek adott gólpasszának köszönhetően magabiztos, háromtalálatos sikert aratott a City idegenben, ezzel visszaelőzte Szoboszlai Dominik együttesét, a Liverpoolt a tabellán és feljött a harmadik helyre.
Premier League, 10. forduló:
Manchester United-Manchester City 0-3 (0-1)
korábban:
Liverpool-Nottingham Forest 3-0 (2-0)
West Ham United-Everton 0-1 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Luton Town 3-1 (1-0)
Brighton-Fulham 1-1 (1-0)
szombaton játszották:
Chelsea-Brentford 0-2 (0-0)
Arsenal-Sheffield United 5-0 (1-0)
Bournemouth-Burnley 2-1 (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Newcastle United 2-2 (1-2)
pénteken játszották:
Crystal Palace-Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 (0-0)
A tabella:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 10 22- 9 26
2. Arsenal 10 23- 8 24
3. Manchester City 10 22- 7 24
4. Liverpool 10 23- 9 23
5. Aston Villa 10 26-14 22
6. Newcastle United 10 26-11 17
7. Brighton 10 23-19 17
8. Manchester United 10 11-16 15
9. West Ham United 10 16-17 14
10. Brentford 10 16-12 13
11. Chelsea 10 13-11 12
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 13-17 12
13. Crystal Palace 10 8-13 12
14. Fulham 10 9-16 12
15. Everton 10 10-14 10
16. Nottingham Forest 10 10-15 10
17. Bournemouth 10 8-21 6
18. Luton Town 10 9-20 5
19. Burnley 10 8-25 4
20. Sheffield United 10 7-29 1