Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO
#csok plusz #Palesztin-izraeli konfliktus #óraátállítás #illegális migráció #USA–Kína-konfliktus

Aktuális

Jön a vihar: térképen mutatjuk, mi várható a következő napokban

Mutatjuk, melyik csapat nyerte a manchesteri rangadót

lead_image
Forrás: MTI
2023.10.29. 19:01

Főoldal / Sport

A Bajnokok Ligája- és a Premier League-címvédő Manchester City 3-0-ra legyőzte a városi rivális Manchester Unitedet az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 10. fordulójának vasárnapi zárómérkőzésén.

Erling Haaland duplájának, valamint a norvég csatár Phil Fodennek adott gólpasszának köszönhetően magabiztos, háromtalálatos sikert aratott a City idegenben, ezzel visszaelőzte Szoboszlai Dominik együttesét, a Liverpoolt a tabellán és feljött a harmadik helyre.

Premier League, 10. forduló:

Manchester United-Manchester City 0-3 (0-1)

korábban:

Liverpool-Nottingham Forest 3-0 (2-0)

West Ham United-Everton 0-1 (0-0)

Aston Villa-Luton Town 3-1 (1-0)

Brighton-Fulham 1-1 (1-0)

szombaton játszották:

Chelsea-Brentford 0-2 (0-0)

Arsenal-Sheffield United 5-0 (1-0)

Bournemouth-Burnley 2-1 (1-1)

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Newcastle United 2-2 (1-2)

pénteken játszották:

Crystal Palace-Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 (0-0)

A tabella:

1. Tottenham Hotspur 10 22- 9 26

2. Arsenal 10 23- 8 24

3. Manchester City 10 22- 7 24

4. Liverpool 10 23- 9 23

5. Aston Villa 10 26-14 22

6. Newcastle United 10 26-11 17

7. Brighton 10 23-19 17

8. Manchester United 10 11-16 15

9. West Ham United 10 16-17 14

10. Brentford 10 16-12 13

11. Chelsea 10 13-11 12

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 13-17 12

13. Crystal Palace 10 8-13 12

14. Fulham 10 9-16 12

15. Everton 10 10-14 10

16. Nottingham Forest 10 10-15 10

17. Bournemouth 10 8-21 6

18. Luton Town 10 9-20 5

19. Burnley 10 8-25 4

20. Sheffield United 10 7-29 1

Ajánljuk még

 