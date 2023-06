Elhunyt az első atléta, aki tíz másodperc alatt futotta le a száz métert

We’re sad to report that Jim Hines, the first man to officially break the 10 second barrier in the 100m, has died at 76 💔

He won Olympic 100m and 4x100m golds at Mexico 1968 🥇

Hines’ time of 9.95 (0.3) in Mexico, stood as the WR for 14 years, eight months and 19 days 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ay0VepAcE3

— AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 4, 2023