Premier League – Döntetlent játszott a BL-döntős Manchester City

Forrás: MTI
2023.05.25. 06:06

A Bajnokok Ligája-döntős Manchester City 1-1-es döntetlent játszott a Brighton otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 32. fordulójából szerdára halasztott mérkőzésen.

A címvédő Cityvel legutóbb február közepén fordult elő, hogy nem tudott nyerni a Premier League-ben, akkor a Nottingham Forest vendégeként játszott 1-1-es döntetlent.

A Brighton elleni mérkőzést az FA Kupa elődöntője miatt halasztották el áprilisról.

Premier League, 32. forduló:

Brighton-Manchester City 1-1 (1-1)

csütörtökön játsszák:

Manchester United-Chelsea

április 23-án játszották:

Bournemouth-West Ham United 0-4 (0-3)

Newcastle United-Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 (5-0)

április 22-én játszották:

Liverpool-Nottingham Forest 3-2 (0-0)

Fulham-Leeds United 2-1 (0-0)

Brentford-Aston Villa 1-1 (0-0)

Crystal Palace-Everton 0-0

Leicester City-Wolverhamton Wanderers 2-1 (1-1)

április 21-én játszották:

Arsenal-Southampton 3-3 (1-2)

