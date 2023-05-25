Premier League – Döntetlent játszott a BL-döntős Manchester City

A címvédő Cityvel legutóbb február közepén fordult elő, hogy nem tudott nyerni a Premier League-ben, akkor a Nottingham Forest vendégeként játszott 1-1-es döntetlent.
A Brighton elleni mérkőzést az FA Kupa elődöntője miatt halasztották el áprilisról.
Premier League, 32. forduló:
Brighton-Manchester City 1-1 (1-1)
csütörtökön játsszák:
Manchester United-Chelsea
április 23-án játszották:
Bournemouth-West Ham United 0-4 (0-3)
Newcastle United-Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 (5-0)
április 22-én játszották:
Liverpool-Nottingham Forest 3-2 (0-0)
Fulham-Leeds United 2-1 (0-0)
Brentford-Aston Villa 1-1 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-Everton 0-0
Leicester City-Wolverhamton Wanderers 2-1 (1-1)
április 21-én játszották:
Arsenal-Southampton 3-3 (1-2)