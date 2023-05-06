Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO
#III. Károly koronázása #CPAC Hungary #mesterséges intelligencia #pápalátogatás #Ukrán válság

Aktuális

A nagy koronázási kvíz – Mennyire ismeri a brit királyi családot?

Nem hibázott a Manchester City, Kane már második az örökrangsorban

Forrás: MTI
2023.05.06. 20:39

Főoldal / Sport

A címvédő és listavezető Manchester City 2-1-re nyert a vendég Leeds United ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 35. fordulójának szombati játéknapján.

Josep Guardiola együttese, amely kedden a címvédő Real Madrid ellen lép pályára a Bajnokok Ligája elődöntőjének első felvonásán, egymást követő tizedik bajnokiján diadalmaskodott.

A Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane 209. Premier League-góljával verte a Crystal Palace-t, az angol válogatott csapatkapitánya ezzel megelőzte Wayne Rooney-t az örökrangsor második helyén. Az élen Alan Shearer áll 260 találattal.

Premier League, 35. forduló:

Manchester City-Leeds United 2-1 (2-0)

Bournemouth-Chelsea 1-3 (1-1)

Tottenham Hotspur-Crystal Palace 1-0 (1-0)

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Aston Villa 1-0 (1-0)

Liverpool-Brentford 1-0 (1-0)

 

vasárnap játsszák:

Newcastle United-Arsenal 17.30

West Ham United-Manchester United 20.00

hétfőn:

Fulham-Leicester City 16.00

Brighton-Everton 18.30

Nottingham Forest-Southampton 21.00

 

A tabella:

1. Manchester City 34 89-31 82 pont

2. Arsenal 34 81-39 78

3. Newcastle United 33 61-27 65

4. Manchester United 33 49-40 63

5. Liverpool 35 67-42 62

6. Tottenham Hotspur 35 64-57 57

7. Brighton 32 62-40 55

8. Aston Villa 35 46-43 54

9. Brentford 35 52-45 50

10. Fulham 34 45-46 45

11. Chelsea 34 34-39 42

12. Crystal Palace 35 35-46 40

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 30-50 40

14. Bournemouth 35 37-67 39

15. West Ham United 34 37-50 34

16. Leicester City 34 46-59 30

17. Leeds United 35 44-69 30

18. Nottingham Forest 34 30-62 30

19. Everton 34 27-52 29

20. Southampton 34 28-60 24

Kapcsolódó tartalom

Ajánljuk még

 