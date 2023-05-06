Nem hibázott a Manchester City, Kane már második az örökrangsorban

Josep Guardiola együttese, amely kedden a címvédő Real Madrid ellen lép pályára a Bajnokok Ligája elődöntőjének első felvonásán, egymást követő tizedik bajnokiján diadalmaskodott.
A Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane 209. Premier League-góljával verte a Crystal Palace-t, az angol válogatott csapatkapitánya ezzel megelőzte Wayne Rooney-t az örökrangsor második helyén. Az élen Alan Shearer áll 260 találattal.
Premier League, 35. forduló:
Manchester City-Leeds United 2-1 (2-0)
Bournemouth-Chelsea 1-3 (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Crystal Palace 1-0 (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Aston Villa 1-0 (1-0)
Liverpool-Brentford 1-0 (1-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Newcastle United-Arsenal 17.30
West Ham United-Manchester United 20.00
hétfőn:
Fulham-Leicester City 16.00
Brighton-Everton 18.30
Nottingham Forest-Southampton 21.00
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 34 89-31 82 pont
2. Arsenal 34 81-39 78
3. Newcastle United 33 61-27 65
4. Manchester United 33 49-40 63
5. Liverpool 35 67-42 62
6. Tottenham Hotspur 35 64-57 57
7. Brighton 32 62-40 55
8. Aston Villa 35 46-43 54
9. Brentford 35 52-45 50
10. Fulham 34 45-46 45
11. Chelsea 34 34-39 42
12. Crystal Palace 35 35-46 40
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 30-50 40
14. Bournemouth 35 37-67 39
15. West Ham United 34 37-50 34
16. Leicester City 34 46-59 30
17. Leeds United 35 44-69 30
18. Nottingham Forest 34 30-62 30
19. Everton 34 27-52 29
20. Southampton 34 28-60 24