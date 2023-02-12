Műsorújság
Hihetetlen! Egy félidő alatt eldöntötte meccsét a címvédő Manchester City

Forrás: MTI
2023.02.12. 20:22

A címvédő Manchester City egy félidő alatt eldöntötte az Aston Villa elleni mérkőzését az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 23. fordulójának utolsó vasárnapi játéknapján.

Josep Guardiola tanítványai Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan és Rijad Mahrez révén az első 45 percben háromszor is betaláltak a birminghamiek kapujába, ezzel eldöntve a három pont sorsát. A fordulás után az Aston Villának már csak a szépítésre futotta erejéből.

Guardiolának ez volt a 250. meccse a Premier League-ben.

Premier League, 23. forduló:

  • Manchester City-Aston Villa 3-1 (3-0)

korábban:

  • Leeds United-Manchester United 0-2 (0-0)

szombaton játszották:

  • Bournemouth-Newcastle United 1-1 (1-1)
  • Arsenal-Brentford 1-1 (0-0)
  • Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 (3-1)
  • Crystal Palace-Brighton 1-1 (0-0)
  • Fulham-Nottingham Forest 2-0 (1-0)
  • Southampton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (1-0)
  • West Ham United-Chelsea 1-1 (1-1)

hétfőn játsszák:

  • Liverpool FC-Everton 21.00

Az állás:

1. Arsenal 21 46-18 51 pont

2. Manchester City 22 56-22 48

3. Manchester United 23 38-28 46

4. Newcastle United 22 35-13 41

5. Tottenham Hotspur 23 42-35 39

6. Brighton 21 39-28 35

7. Fulham 23 34-30 35

8. Brentford 22 36-29 34

9. Chelsea 22 23-22 31

10. Liverpool 20 34-28 29

11. Aston Villa 22 26-34 28

12. Crystal Palace 22 20-30 25

13. Leicester City 22 36-38 24

14. Nottingham Forest 22 17-37 24

15. Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 17-31 23

16. West Ham United 22 19-27 20

17. Leeds United 22 28-38 19

18. Everton 21 16-28 18

19. Bournemouth 22 20-44 18

20. Southampton 22 18-40 15

Kiemelt kép: EPA/Adam Vaughan

