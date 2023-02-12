Hihetetlen! Egy félidő alatt eldöntötte meccsét a címvédő Manchester City

Josep Guardiola tanítványai Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan és Rijad Mahrez révén az első 45 percben háromszor is betaláltak a birminghamiek kapujába, ezzel eldöntve a három pont sorsát. A fordulás után az Aston Villának már csak a szépítésre futotta erejéből.
Guardiolának ez volt a 250. meccse a Premier League-ben.
Premier League, 23. forduló:
- Manchester City-Aston Villa 3-1 (3-0)
korábban:
- Leeds United-Manchester United 0-2 (0-0)
szombaton játszották:
- Bournemouth-Newcastle United 1-1 (1-1)
- Arsenal-Brentford 1-1 (0-0)
- Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 (3-1)
- Crystal Palace-Brighton 1-1 (0-0)
- Fulham-Nottingham Forest 2-0 (1-0)
- Southampton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (1-0)
- West Ham United-Chelsea 1-1 (1-1)
hétfőn játsszák:
- Liverpool FC-Everton 21.00
Az állás:
1. Arsenal 21 46-18 51 pont
2. Manchester City 22 56-22 48
3. Manchester United 23 38-28 46
4. Newcastle United 22 35-13 41
5. Tottenham Hotspur 23 42-35 39
6. Brighton 21 39-28 35
7. Fulham 23 34-30 35
8. Brentford 22 36-29 34
9. Chelsea 22 23-22 31
10. Liverpool 20 34-28 29
11. Aston Villa 22 26-34 28
12. Crystal Palace 22 20-30 25
13. Leicester City 22 36-38 24
14. Nottingham Forest 22 17-37 24
15. Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 17-31 23
16. West Ham United 22 19-27 20
17. Leeds United 22 28-38 19
18. Everton 21 16-28 18
19. Bournemouth 22 20-44 18
20. Southampton 22 18-40 15
Kiemelt kép: EPA/Adam Vaughan