Súlyos a sérülése Christian Eriksennek, május elejéig nem futballozhat

Manchester United statement: “While investigations continue, assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May”. 🚨🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC

“However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season”. pic.twitter.com/Yi9oVHt96v

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023