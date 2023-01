𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒈𝒐 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒆 ➡️ 𝑨𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒏 𝑽𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂 = 𝑫𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑫𝑬𝑨𝑳 ✅

Aston Villa have agreed a fee of around €15M for MLS wonderkid Jhon Durán 💫

8 goals and 6 assists in 30 games last season. First he set Chicago alight, can he do the same at Villa? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JfDWSGVY08

— NXGN (@nxgn_football) January 16, 2023