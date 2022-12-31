logo

Műsorújság

Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO

Hamburger menü

social

élő

#Guruló dollárok #Ukrán válság #Nyugaton a helyzet #nyugdíjemelés
×
Kövessen minket Facebook-on is!

Már követem az oldalt!

Két öngóllal nyert a Liverpool

Forrás: MTI
2022.12.31. 05:42

Főoldal / Sport

A Liverpool hátrányból fordítva 2-1-re legyőzte a vendég Leicester Cityt az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 18. fordulójának pénteki játéknapján.

A Vörösök már a negyedik percben hátrányba kerültek, de a Leicester City belga védőjének, Wout Faesnek a két öngóljával fordítottak és nyertek, így sorozatban negyedik sikerüket aratták a Premier League-ben.

Premier League, 18. forduló:

West Ham United-Brentford 0-2 (0-2)

Liverpool-Leicester City 2-1 (2-1)

szombat:

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester United 13.30

Bournemouth-Crystal Palace 16.00

Fulham-Southampton 16.00

Manchester City-Everton 16.00

Newcastle United-Leeds United 16.00

Brighton-Arsenal 18.30

vasárnap:

Tottenham Hotspur-Aston Villa 15.00

Nottingham Forest-Chelsea 17.30

 

A tabella:

1. Arsenal 15 36-12 40 pont

2. Manchester City 15 43-15 35

3. Newcastle United 16 32-11 33

4. Tottenham Hotspur 16 33-23 30

5. Manchester United 15 23-20 29

6. Liverpool 16 33-19 28

7. Brighton 15 26-20 24

8. Chelsea 15 19-17 24

9. Brentford 17 27-27 23

10. Fulham 16 27-26 22

11. Crystal Palace 15 15-21 19

12. Aston Villa 16 17-25 18

13. Leicester City 17 26-30 17

14. Bournemouth 16 18-34 16

15. Leeds United 15 23-29 15

16. Everton 16 12-19 14

17. West Ham United 17 13-22 14

18. Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 10-25 13

19. Nottingham Forest 16 11-33 13

20. Southampton 16 14-30 12

Ajánljuk még

 