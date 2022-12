Édesapja után 32 évvel dirigál a foci-vb döntőjében a lengyel partjelző

One intresting fact:

Tomasz Listkiewicz (AR2) is the son of Michał Listkiewicz – the line refree who has refereed in the final 1990 FRG vs Argentina. In 1990 there was Maradona on the pitch. Now we have Messi. In 1990 Argentina lost 0-1. pic.twitter.com/gu4mDac6Wk

— Mateusz Tomczak 🇵🇱🕊💙💛 (@chucktomczak) December 15, 2022