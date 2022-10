Balszerencsés bukása óta először állt lábra a világbajnok kerékpáros

Amy Pieters has taken her first steps!

Amy has been in therapy for a while at the Daan Theeuwes Center in Woerden. She has also already been able to cycle along on a side-by-side tandem.

Read more about her rehabilitation: https://t.co/S3fbOLTDkN#smiletoenjoy pic.twitter.com/Q4nK8sSDel

— Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) October 25, 2022