CR700: Ronaldo góljával nyert a Manchester United

A 10. forduló utolsó vasárnapi meccsén a Frank Lampard edzette hazaiak gyorsan megszerezték a vezetést, a manchesteriek azonban még a szünet előtt fordítottak, Cristiano Ronaldo a 44. percben szerezte meg a vezetést.
A portugál sztárnak ez volt karrierje 700. gólja klubszínekben.
A fordulás után a liverpooli csapat mindent megtett az egyenlítésért, de nem talált kapuba.
Premier League, 10. forduló:
Everton-Manchester United 1-2 (1-2)
korábban:
Arsenal-Liverpool 3-2 (2-1)
Crystal Palace-Leeds United 2-1 (1-1)
West Ham United-Fulham 3-1 (1-1)
szombaton játszották:
Brighton-Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 (0-1)
Bournemouth-Leicester City 2-1 (0-1)
Chelsea-Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 (1-0)
Manchester City-Southampton 4-0 (2-0)
Newcastle United-Brentford 5-1 (2-0)
hétfőn játsszák:
Nottingham Forest-Aston Villa 21.00
A tabella:
1. Arsenal 9 23-10 24 pont
2. Manchester City 9 33- 9 23
3. Tottenham Hotspur 9 20-10 20
4. Chelsea 8 13-10 16
5. Manchester United 8 13-15 15
6. Newcastle United 9 17- 9 14
7. Brighton 8 14- 9 14
8. Bournemouth 9 8-20 12
9. Fulham 9 14-18 11
10. Liverpool FC 8 20-12 10
11. Brentford 9 16-17 10
12. Everton 9 8- 9 10
13. West Ham 9 8-10 10
14. Leeds United 8 11-12 9
15. Crystal Palace 8 10-12 9
16. Aston Villa 8 6-10 8
17. Southampton 9 8-17 7
18. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 3-12 6
19. Leicester City 9 15-24 4
20. Nottingham Forest 8 6-21 4