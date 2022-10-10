logo

CR700: Ronaldo góljával nyert a Manchester United

Forrás: MTI
2022.10.10. 05:51

Főoldal / Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo vasárnap megszerezte első gólját az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság mostani szezonjában, ezzel pedig csapata, a Manchester United 2-1-re győzött az Everton vendégeként.

A 10. forduló utolsó vasárnapi meccsén a Frank Lampard edzette hazaiak gyorsan megszerezték a vezetést, a manchesteriek azonban még a szünet előtt fordítottak, Cristiano Ronaldo a 44. percben szerezte meg a vezetést.

A portugál sztárnak ez volt karrierje 700. gólja klubszínekben.

A fordulás után a liverpooli csapat mindent megtett az egyenlítésért, de nem talált kapuba.

Premier League, 10. forduló:

Everton-Manchester United 1-2 (1-2)

korábban:

Arsenal-Liverpool 3-2 (2-1)

Crystal Palace-Leeds United 2-1 (1-1)

West Ham United-Fulham 3-1 (1-1)

szombaton játszották:

Brighton-Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 (0-1)

Bournemouth-Leicester City 2-1 (0-1)

Chelsea-Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 (1-0)

Manchester City-Southampton 4-0 (2-0)

Newcastle United-Brentford 5-1 (2-0)

hétfőn játsszák:

Nottingham Forest-Aston Villa 21.00

A tabella:

1. Arsenal 9 23-10 24 pont

2. Manchester City 9 33- 9 23

3. Tottenham Hotspur 9 20-10 20

4. Chelsea 8 13-10 16

5. Manchester United 8 13-15 15

6. Newcastle United 9 17- 9 14

7. Brighton 8 14- 9 14

8. Bournemouth 9 8-20 12

9. Fulham 9 14-18 11

10. Liverpool FC 8 20-12 10

11. Brentford 9 16-17 10

12. Everton 9 8- 9 10

13. West Ham 9 8-10 10

14. Leeds United 8 11-12 9

15. Crystal Palace 8 10-12 9

16. Aston Villa 8 6-10 8

17. Southampton 9 8-17 7

18. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 3-12 6

19. Leicester City 9 15-24 4

20. Nottingham Forest 8 6-21 4

