Százszázalékos maradt az Arsenal

Az Ágyúsoknál Martin Ödegaard duplázott.
Premier League, 3. forduló:
Bournemouth-Arsenal 0-3 (0-2)
korábban:
Crystal Palace-Aston Villa 3-1 (1-1)
Everton-Nottingham Forest 1-1 (0-0)
Fulham-Brentford 3-2 (2-1)
Leicester City-Southampton 1-2 (0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 (0-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Leeds United-Chelsea 15.00
West Ham United-Brighton 15.00
Newcastle United-Manchester City 17.30
hétfőn játsszák:
Manchester United-Liverpool 21.00
Az állás:
1. Arsenal 3 9-2 9 pont
2. Tottenham Hotspur 3 7-3 7
3. Manchester City 2 6-0 6
4. Fulham 3 5-4 5
5. Brentford 3 8-5 4
6. Newcastle 2 2-0 4
7. Leeds United 2 4-3 4
8. Chelsea 2 3-2 4
9. Brighton 2 2-1 4
10. Crystal Palace 3 4-4 4
11. Nottingham Forest 3 2-3 4
12. Southampton 3 5-7 4
13. Aston Villa 3 3-6 3
14. Bournemouth 3 2-7 3
15. Liverpool 2 3-3 2
16. Everton 3 2-4 1
17. Wolverhampton 3 1-3 1
18. Leicester 3 5-8 1
19. West Ham United 2 0-3 0
20. Manchester United 2 1-6 0