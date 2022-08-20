logo

Százszázalékos maradt az Arsenal

Forrás: MTI
2022.08.20. 20:44

Főoldal / Sport

Az Arsenal három forduló után százszázalékos az angol labdarúgó Premier League-ben, miután szombaton 3-0-ra győzött a Bournemouth vendégeként.

Az Ágyúsoknál Martin Ödegaard duplázott.

Premier League, 3. forduló:

Bournemouth-Arsenal 0-3 (0-2)

korábban:

Crystal Palace-Aston Villa 3-1 (1-1)

Everton-Nottingham Forest 1-1 (0-0)

Fulham-Brentford 3-2 (2-1)

Leicester City-Southampton 1-2 (0-0)

Tottenham Hotspur-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 (0-0)

vasárnap játsszák:

Leeds United-Chelsea 15.00

West Ham United-Brighton 15.00

Newcastle United-Manchester City 17.30

hétfőn játsszák:

Manchester United-Liverpool 21.00

Az állás:

1. Arsenal 3 9-2 9 pont

2. Tottenham Hotspur 3 7-3 7

3. Manchester City 2 6-0 6

4. Fulham 3 5-4 5

5. Brentford 3 8-5 4

6. Newcastle 2 2-0 4

7. Leeds United 2 4-3 4

8. Chelsea 2 3-2 4

9. Brighton 2 2-1 4

10. Crystal Palace 3 4-4 4

11. Nottingham Forest 3 2-3 4

12. Southampton 3 5-7 4

13. Aston Villa 3 3-6 3

14. Bournemouth 3 2-7 3

15. Liverpool 2 3-3 2

16. Everton 3 2-4 1

17. Wolverhampton 3 1-3 1

18. Leicester 3 5-8 1

19. West Ham United 2 0-3 0

20. Manchester United 2 1-6 0

