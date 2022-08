Diadala után kórházba ment a női 100 méteres síkfutás Európa-bajnoka

This is what an UPSET looks like‼️

An unbelievably heroic run for Gina Lückenkemper in the 100m to win the European Championship in front of the German home crowd of 60,000+ with a time of 10.99! 🇩🇪 🏆

📸: @Justin_Britton pic.twitter.com/IsKnSUsK81

— CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) August 16, 2022