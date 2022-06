Karambolozott a bolgár válogatott busza – agyműtétet hajtottak végre az egyik játékoson

🇧🇬 Buses carrying the Bulgarian national team were involved in a serious crash last night. Midfielder Todor Nedelev has undergone surgery on a wounded fractured skull. No other person was injured. Despite the shock, Sunday’s match against 🇬🇪 Georgia is still due to go ahead. pic.twitter.com/pvrn3ktgUg

— 𝙀𝙪𝙧𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙬 (@Eurominnow) June 11, 2022