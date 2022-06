Leukémiával kezelik a háromszoros Tour de France-győztest

Everyone at Cyclist wishes Greg LeMond the best recovery following his leukaemia diagnosis.

‘Fortunately, it is a type of cancer that is treatable, and it is a type of leukemia that is not life-threatening or debilitating’ he says.

More: https://t.co/gybqo4Ce4G pic.twitter.com/AzEfzqopFA

— Cyclist (@cyclist) June 6, 2022