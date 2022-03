Ruud van Nistelrooy lesz a PSV következő vezetőedzője

Ruud van Nistelrooy will be new appointed as PSV Eindhoven head coach next season, per @RikElfrink. Big chance for van Nistelrooy who’s already accepted the proposal. 🇳🇱🤝 #PSV

It’s not gonna be easy to keep Cody Gakpo at the club in the summer as many top club want him. pic.twitter.com/FrwOZpw88g

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2022