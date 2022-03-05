Soványka liverpooli győzelem

A második helyen álló Liverpool házigazdaként 1-0-ra legyőzte az ötödik West Ham Unitedet az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 28. fordulójának szombati játéknapján.
A meccs egyetlen gólját a szenegáli Sadio Mané szerezte a 27. percben.
Premier League, 28. forduló:
Liverpool FC-West Ham United 1-0 (1-0)
korábban:
Burnley-Chelsea 0-4 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Southampton 4-0 (2-0)
Newcastle United-Brighton 2-1 (2-0)
Norwich City-Brentford 1-3 (0-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-2)
Leicester City-Leeds United 1-0 (0-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Watford-Arsenal 15.00
Manchester City-Manchester United 17.30
hétfőn játsszák:
Tottenham Hotspur-Everton 21.00
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 27 64-17 66 pont
2. Liverpool FC 27 71-20 63
3. Chelsea 26 53-18 53
4. Manchester United 27 44-34 47
5. West Ham United 28 46-35 45
6. Arsenal 24 38-27 45
7. Tottenham Hotspur 25 35-32 42
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 24-23 40
9. Southampton 27 34-41 35
10. Crystal Palace 28 39-38 33
11. Aston Villa 26 37-37 33
12. Leicester City 25 40-43 33
13. Brighton 27 26-32 33
14. Newcastle United 26 30-46 28
15. Brentford 28 30-45 27
16. Leeds United 27 29-61 23
17. Everton 24 28-41 22
18. Burnley 26 22-36 21
19. Watford 26 25-47 19
20. Norwich City 27 16-58 17