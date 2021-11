Gary Oldman koporsóban készült Drakula szerepére

Gary Oldman went full method while filming Bram Stoker's #Dracula by sleeping in a coffin during filming, reveals co-star Cary Elwes.

"Gary was sleeping in a coffin every night, that was how seriously he took it."https://t.co/vuDaeGR0zf pic.twitter.com/mmkM7AY62b

— Screen Rant (@screenrant) November 26, 2021