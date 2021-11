Jeff Bezos az űrbe repítette volna Tom Hankset, de nem ingyen

Actor Tom Hanks says Jeff Bezos offered him the chance to travel to space, but he declined due to the trip's $28 million price tag.

"I ain't paying $28 million bucks to go to space. It's a twelve-minute flight!" https://t.co/ftFP4OusZV pic.twitter.com/1tZyjDhp4v

— Screen Rant (@screenrant) November 3, 2021