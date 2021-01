Az egykor szívdöglesztő Brendan Fraser 270 kilósan tér vissza a filmvászonra

Brendan Fraser will star in Darren Aronofsky's A24 film 'The Whale,' based on the award-winning play

Fraser will play a 600-pound recluse who attempts to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter

