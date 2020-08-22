Meghalt Jack Sherman, a Red Hot Chili Peppers egykori gitárosa

Meghalt 64 korában Jack Sherman, a Red Hot Chili Peppers együttes egykori gitárosa.
A hírt a zenekar tette közzé a Twitteren.
We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. pic.twitter.com/2vpZ3wrYRN
— Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) August 22, 2020
Felidézték, hogy Jack Sherman első albumukon, a The Red Hot Chili Peppers című korongon gitározott és az első amerikai turnén is részt vett a zenekarral.
Jack Sherman a rockbanda első albumán helyettesítette az eredeti gitárost, Hillel Slovakot, aki ezután visszatért az együttesbe.
Amikor 2012-ben a Red Hot Chili Peppers bekerült a Rock and Roll Hírességek Csarnokába, Sherman ebből kimaradt. Akkoriban úgy nyilatkozott erről, hogy korábbi zenésztársai megsértették.