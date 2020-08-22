 
Meghalt Jack Sherman, a Red Hot Chili Peppers egykori gitárosa

2020. 08. 22. - 19:09
forrás: MTI

Meghalt 64 korában Jack Sherman, a Red Hot Chili Peppers együttes egykori gitárosa.

A hírt a zenekar tette közzé a Twitteren.

Felidézték, hogy Jack Sherman első albumukon, a The Red Hot Chili Peppers című korongon gitározott és az első amerikai turnén is részt vett a zenekarral.

Jack Sherman a rockbanda első albumán helyettesítette az eredeti gitárost, Hillel Slovakot, aki ezután visszatért az együttesbe.

Amikor 2012-ben a Red Hot Chili Peppers bekerült a Rock and Roll Hírességek Csarnokába, Sherman ebből kimaradt. Akkoriban úgy nyilatkozott erről, hogy korábbi zenésztársai megsértették.

