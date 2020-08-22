Meghalt Jack Sherman, a Red Hot Chili Peppers egykori gitárosa

Meghalt 64 korában Jack Sherman, a Red Hot Chili Peppers együttes egykori gitárosa.

A hírt a zenekar tette közzé a Twitteren.

We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. pic.twitter.com/2vpZ3wrYRN

— Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) August 22, 2020