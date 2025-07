Demonstrációk rázták meg Ukrajnát, tüntetnek az emberek Zelenszkij kormánya ellen

Friends, video you see from Ukraine today is a rally against a shitty law that complicates the work of anti-corruption authorities

In the video people are shouting „independence for NABU” NABU is the National Anti-Corruption Bureau

