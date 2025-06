Volodimir Zelenszkij találkozott Donald Trumppal, és kivételesen még öltönyt is viselt

I had a long and substantive meeting with President Trump @POTUS.

We covered all the truly important issues.

I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States.

We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace.

We spoke about how to protect our people.

We appreciate the…

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 25, 2025