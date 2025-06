‼️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Russia Plans to Cut Ukraine Off from the Black Sea Next Year — Politico

▪️The publication quotes the deputy head of Zelensky’s office, Palisa.

▪️He claims that the Russian Armed Forces plan to complete the liberation of the LPR and DPR by the fall, and by the end of the… pic.twitter.com/Bgh7CT1Nrv

— — GEROMAN — time will tell – 👀 — (@GeromanAT) June 6, 2025