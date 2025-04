Száznál több drónnal támadt az orosz hadsereg, egy ember meghalt, negyvennél több megsebesült – felvételek készültek a csapásról

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡At Least 47 Injured in Kharkiv After Massive Russian Drone Attack

At least 47 people, including two children, were injured in Kharkiv last night after Russia launched more than 100 drones against Ukraine. President Zelenskyy has called for increased international pressure… pic.twitter.com/FSgXBrY1PN

— Press infos 🛰️ (@EUFreeCitizen) April 30, 2025