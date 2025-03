Volodimir Zelenszkij elhagyta az Egyesült Államokat, egyelőre nem lesz ukrán-amerikai megállapodás

I visited Ukraine House in Washington where I met with the Ukrainian community.

It is crucial for us that Ukraine’s voice continues to be heard and that no one forgets about it—both during the war and after. People in Ukraine must know that they are not alone, and that their… pic.twitter.com/Z36s2T42SS

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2025