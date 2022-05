Reagáltak az oroszok az olajembargóra

Let me ask a provocative and irresponsible question in my private (non-official) capacity. If the #EU is so eager to cut off the major part of Russian oil supplies by the end of the year, why Russia can’t decide to meet the European aspirations much earlier as a friendly gesture? https://t.co/k0FPcWQjfu

— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) May 30, 2022