A válság nyertesei: a BP az elmúlt évek legnagyobb nyereségét könyvelte el

BREAKING: BP has reported a second-quarter profit of £6.9bn ($8.45bn) – its highest in 14 years – at a time when consumer fuel prices have been at record highs.

Read more: https://t.co/vWsV0sDoQx

📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/oC2FKFyS45

— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 2, 2022