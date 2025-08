Kényszerintézkedések és fekete riasztást: 140 éve nem látott rekordmennyiségű eső bénította meg Hongkongot – VIDEÓ

Hong Kong recorded its heaviest August rainfall since 1884, exceeding 350 mm by early this afternoon.

Floodwaters inundated low‑lying and urban areas including streets in Central, Quarry Bay, Tseung Kwan O, Tai Po, and even parts of Queen Mary Hospital. pic.twitter.com/3Bv1yrjRil

