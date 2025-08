Új parancsnokot nevezett ki az ukrán légierő élére Volodimir Zelenszkij

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is made up of thousands of our people who make sure that the Ukrainian skies remain truly Ukrainian. These are professional servicemembers, technical teams, involved experts, volunteers – a large and patriotic community that defends… pic.twitter.com/MVH8ORDkeG

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 3, 2025