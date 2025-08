„Tönkretette az életemet”– váratlanul kilépett a nyilvánosság elé Vlagyimir Putyin törvénytelen lánya

Neither Svetlana nor daughter Elizaveta, who uses the fake name Luiza Rozova, are under any kind of sanctions to this day. They live in #Monaco & #Paris among other places.

Our sanctions against the fascists have giant holes through which you could fly a jumbo jet. pic.twitter.com/WYyG2F08UY

— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) January 31, 2023