Szükségállapotot hirdettek a súlyos áradások miatt Dél-Oroszországban

🚨⚡️ A POWERFUL TORNADO STRIKES THE COAST OF AGHOY IN KRASNODAR!

A bridge collapses into the water, rivers overflow, and strong winds lift beach furniture and pedal boats into the air

Emergency services warn of heavy rain, hail, and winds up to 25 m/s in the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/2vpA1IQ6Rc

— RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) August 3, 2025