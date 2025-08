Baseballütőkkel és vascsövekkel rontott rá a sorozókra a feldühödött tömeg Ukrajnában, lövések is eldördültek

In Vinnytsia, clashes have erupted between city residents and representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Centers and police.

The “Lokomotyv” stadium is cordoned off, with dozens detained men grabbed from the streets for mobilization .

According to reports from the scene,… pic.twitter.com/a7wkmfNjkI

— Oleksandr Dubinskyi (@Dubinsky_pro) August 1, 2025