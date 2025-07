Megtévesztett a The New York Times: nem éhínség, genetikai betegség okozta a gázai gyermek szenvedését

This is simply unbelievable.

After generating a tsunami of hate towards Israel with that terrifying picture, the NYT now quietly admits that the boy has preexisting conditions.

NYT, you knew that Hamas uses babies with preexisting illnesses.

We’ve been saying this for months… https://t.co/SOwZ0LMtyS

— Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) July 29, 2025