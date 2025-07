Cunamiriadó miatt evakuálták a fukusimai atomerőmű dolgozóit

3. FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN

…

The power plant itself remains a dangerous disaster zone, with workers just beginning the complex, risky job of locating the melted fuel and figuring out how to remove it. These areas still have relatively high radioactivity. pic.twitter.com/CxVdoESVOx

— Heisjayy 𝕏 (@Jayysein) December 15, 2022