Továbbra is heves erdőtüzek dúlnak szerte Görögországban, már Athénban is házak égtek le

Every where is in fire… Why ?

I want to ask… Did it burn naturally? Was it burned?

1 pic. fire STARTED in NİGHT !!! (Greece)

2 video in Greece

3 video in turkey#greece #Italy #wildfire #Turkey#WildFiresinTurkey #δασικήπυρκαγιά

#ormanyangını https://t.co/H4ryelBxpp pic.twitter.com/asJf7FYE3j

— Sismo Astronomy (@sismoastronomy) July 27, 2025