A vízbe vetette magát egy dolgozó a világ legnagyobb tengerjáró luxushajóján, miután leszúrta női kollégáját

🚨 NEW: A 35-year-old South African crew member on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas reportedly stabbed a 28-year-old female colleague multiple times during a violent onboard incident.

After the attack, he fled the scene and jumped overboard.

The woman was treated by the… pic.twitter.com/gCb1LdIKf5

— NOVEXA (@Novexa24) July 26, 2025