🚨🇷🇺 BREAKING: PASSENGER PLANE GOES MISSING IN RUSSIA

The Angara Airlines plane lost contact near the Amur region, known for extreme terrain and harsh weather.

The Russian Antonov An-24 had at least 46 people on board when it vanished mid-flight.

Authorities reported that… pic.twitter.com/labK8ADCUO

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 24, 2025