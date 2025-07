Covid-vakcinák után kémkedő kínait fogtak el a milánói repülőtéren, az FBI is körözte már

July 3: Italian police arrested 🇨🇳 man Xu Zewei, aka Zavier Xu and David Xu, who is wanted by the US authorities over industrial espionage which targeted projects including efforts to develop a COVID vaccine.

Xu was picked up on an arrest warrant issued on Nov 2, 2023 by the… pic.twitter.com/3dKMImmtR8

— Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) July 7, 2025