Süllyedni kezdett a húszi lázadók által megtámadott hajó a Vörös-tengeren, kimentették a legénységet – VIDEÓ

♦️ The MAGIC SEAS, a commercial bulk carrier, is sinking in the Red Sea after an intense confrontation with armed Yemeni speedboats. Video footage shows the vessel engulfed in flames and going under, highlighting the growing maritime threat posed by Iranian-backed Houthis in the… pic.twitter.com/uLvkHlj1uS

— Adi 🎗 (@Adi13) July 6, 2025