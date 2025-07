A világ legnagyobb fizetős koncertjét tartották meg Zágrábban: félmilliós tömeg előtt lépett fel a nacionalista énekes

Nationalism is getting huge in my country.

Croatian patriotic rock singer Marko Perković Thompson has shattered the world record for the largest ticketed concert in history by selling more than 500,000 tickets for his upcoming concert at Zagreb’s Hippodrome.

This number more… pic.twitter.com/mTIzEQydFM

— King of the Marsh (@KingVelesI) May 16, 2025