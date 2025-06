Fordult a kocka: már a lengyelek sem akarják, hogy Ukrajna csatlakozzon az Európai Unióhoz

For the first time, a majority of Poles believe the war in Ukraine should end even if it means Kyiv ceding part of its territory or independence.

Support for that view now stands at 55%, more than double the 24% found two years ago.

Read our full report: https://t.co/3XDTjQlSZA pic.twitter.com/qLHZxoBkQi

— Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) December 20, 2024