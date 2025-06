Vörös pandák keltették a vendégeket reggel egy kínai hotelben, de ezt most betiltották – VIDEÓ

Controversy explodes over a „red panda wake‑up call” room service at a Chongqing hotel as parents post cuddling photos, sparking safety concerns. The Chongqing Forestry Bureau has ordered the hotel to halt such close contact. Experts warn virus transmission remains possible even… pic.twitter.com/1fDeZ00lnE

— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 18, 2025